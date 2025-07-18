Africa Aware - Strengthening Africa's Health Security

analysis

In this episode, Dr Jean Kaseya discusses how Africa CDC public health initiatives strengthen the capacity of health institutions across the African continent to deal with growing disease threats.

The public health systems in Africa are under growing pressure. The sharp 70 per cent drop in official development assistance (ODA) risks weakening critical health programmes, while a rise in public health emergencies continues to stretch already fragile infrastructure.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) - the public health agency of the African Union - recognizes that these are not isolated challenges. They present a fundamental threat to Africa's political, social and economic resilience, with far-reaching implications to global stability.

In this episode, Dr Jean Kaseya, director general at the Africa CDC, discusses the agency's mandate to support AU member states in advancing public health priorities and strengthening the capacity of national health institutions to respond to disease threats.

