South Africa: R400-Million and Eight Years Later, These Rural Roads in Limpopo Are Still Not Finished

New contractor has been appointed but work has stalled again

A multimillion-rand project to upgrade rural roads near Polokwane in Limpopo has stalled once again.

Upgrades to the D15, D3150 and D3232 roads started in 2017. The project to build two bridges and upgrade 36km of gravel roads that connect eight villages was supposed to be finished in August 2022. But the original contractor was terminated, and construction is still not complete.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the project in April 2022 and was told by provincial officials it would be finished soon. Two years later, in April 2024, a new contractor was appointed with R71-million allocated to finish the project.

That contractor was supposed to finish the project in seven months. But more than a year later, the project has stalled. There is still at least 3.2km of gravel road that needs to be upgraded, and the bridges still need to be finished.

The project is 90% complete and R399-million out of the R400-million allocated to the project has been spent, said Tendani Munyai, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Last week, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramaphosa visited the unfinished project and promised progress. She said there are still disputes with the appointed contractors that need to be resolved.

Munyai confirmed there were still disputes over "contractual understanding regarding rates" and that the extent of the remaining work and final costs still had to be verified.

Residents are frustrated by the slow progress. "It becomes difficult to move around during heavy rainfall," said David Rasebotja. "Our local economy has been badly affected. Businesses can't transport goods freely, while other service providers are reluctant to come to our villages. Local entrepreneurs who were to benefit from the project are also suffering."