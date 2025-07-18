Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Praises Beja People's Graduates Conference Programs

Port Sudan, July 17, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Mohamed Tahir has commended the efforts undertaken by the Beja People's Graduates Conference, particularly its efforts to promote community peace, mend the social fabric, disseminate a culture of peace and love, actively participate in uniting the national ranks, and seriously consider ways to achieve sustainability and enhance security.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Beja People's Graduates Conference, headed by Dr. Issa Awali, at her office in Port Sudan on Thursday, Her Excellency affirmed her commitment and endeavors to implement all outcomes of the conferences and workshops held to develop and advance localities in eastern Sudan, promote sustainable development, and work to overcome all obstacles and challenges impeding the implementation of future activities and programs proposed to address issues related to humanitarian services and the essential needs of the people of eastern Sudan, particularly the problems of water, electricity, education, and health.

For his part, the Head of the Beja People's Graduates Conference explained, in a press statement, that the delegation briefed TSC Member on all the initiatives, activities, and programs undertaken by the Beja People's Graduates Conference for sustainable development. He noted that the delegation visited a number of state institutions and officials to present their plan to combat poverty, mend the social fabric, and other community programs.

Dr. Awali congratulated the armed forces and supporting forces on the victories achieved on all fronts of the Battle of Dignity.

He explained that TSC Member affirmed her support for all proposed programs and activities and expressed clear interest in these initiatives that touch the lives of citizens.