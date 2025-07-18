Zimbabwe: Most Opposition Leaders Are Selfish Says FreeZim Congress President Busha

17 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Joseph Busha, the President of the FreeZim Congress party, that contested the 2023 elections has expressed disillusionment with the any prospects of dialogue and unity among Zimbabwe's political opposition parties, stating that most of them.

Speaking to journalists Busha said most opposition leaders are in the political space to enrich themselves.

"No, working together will not materialise because many have different agendas - most to enrich themselves," Busha said, criticizing the motivations of some opposition leaders.

He cited the example of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) leaders who received benefits such as vehicle only to later collaborate with ZANU-PF.

This perceived betrayal he said has led to widespread disillusionment among opposition supporters.

Busha also questioned the authenticity of opposition leaders, challenging them to demonstrate their commitment to serving the people of Zimbabwe.

"Show me one authentic leader in politics, self-sufficient and ready to serve the people of Zimbabwe - will then join them in talks," he said.

This statement underscores the need for leaders who prioritize the welfare of citizens over personal gain.

The failure of opposition dialogue highlights the challenges facing Zimbabwe's opposition parties, including fragmentation, lack of cohesion, and allegations of self-interest. Despite efforts to unite against ZANU-PF, the opposition remains divided, with some leaders prioritizing personal interests over collective goals.

The FreeZim Congress party's stance may resonate with Zimbabweans seeking genuine change and effective leadership.

Busha's comments comes at a time when there are calls for authentic leadership and genuine commitment to serving the nation. As Zimbabweans look to the future, they demand leaders who prioritize their welfare and work towards meaningful reform.

