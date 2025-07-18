Tanzania Decorates Samia for Outstanding Leadership

17 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE President's Office - Planning and Investment has presented an award of appreciation and commendation to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, in recognition of her outstanding leadership in overseeing the drafting process of the National Development Vision for the period 2025 to 2050.

The award was presented today, July 17, 2025, during the official launch ceremony of the Vision held at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC) in Dodoma. The event was attended by various government leaders, members of the private sector, and development partners.

According to remarks made during the ceremony, the National Development Vision 2025-2050 was developed under President Samia's leadership, guided by principles of public participation, policy innovation, and an inclusive development approach aimed at reaching every Tanzanian without leaving anyone behind.

The award symbolizes the nation's appreciation for President Samia's efforts and vision in ensuring the country has a strong and long-term development agenda aimed at transitioning Tanzania to upper-middle-income status by the year 2050.

