Tanzania: Samia Hassan Orders Legal Proposals for Effective Implementation of Vision 2050

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has directed the Law Reform Commission, in collaboration with the Attorney General's Office, to begin drafting legal reform proposals that will facilitate the effective implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

Speaking today, July 17, 2025, in Dodoma during the official launch of Vision 2050, President Samia emphasized that the execution of Vision 2050 requires a strong legal framework to help achieve the long-term national development goals.

"I sincerely congratulate the drafters of this Vision, but now let us go and implement it in action, not just in words," said President Samia, stressing the importance of collective effort in all stages of execution.

She explained that in today's global environment, every nation is emphasizing unique economic strategies and policies, and therefore it is essential for Tanzania to ensure that implementation of the Vision is guided by robust policy frameworks that support economic growth.

President Samia added that Vision 2050 was developed through broad public participation and is centered on utilizing the country's natural and human resources to improve the wellbeing of all Tanzanians. She urged all citizens and stakeholders to commit to its execution with high levels of professionalism and efficiency.

"A better life is built through resources and resilience, so let us implement this Vision with great effort and expertise," she insisted.

She further noted that in preparing the Vision, the government thoroughly reflected on both achievements and challenges, taking into account the realities of the modern global landscape.

In her speech, President Samia also acknowledged the contribution of Vice President Dr. Philip Mpango, who played a key role in the preparation of Vision 2050. Although Dr. Mpango has requested to step down from his position, President Samia said he would "semi-retire," as the implementation of the Vision remains part of his responsibility.

"I truly commend those who prepared this Vision. I believe it will be successfully implemented. Our government's priority is to use the country's resources to build a strong economy. The journey may be long, but we will get there," concluded President Samia, expressing confidence and determination for Tanzania's future by 2050.