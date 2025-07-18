Tanzania Approves the 2nd Phase of the Statistical Master Plan

Dodoma — The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has approved the Work Plan for the Second Phase of the Tanzania Statistical Master Plan (TSMP II).

The decision was reached in a meeting that was convened to discuss the implementation of the work plan held in Dodoma on Wednesday.

Chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, the TSMP II project is being implemented during the period from 2022/23 to 2026/27.

The first phase of the Tanzania Statistical Master Plan (TSMP I) was implemented between 2011/12 and 2017/18.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS )'s purpose is to produce quality official statistics and services that meet the needs of national and international stakeholders for evidence-based planning and decision making.

According to the Statistics Act CAP 351, the National Bureau of Statistics is responsible for the production, coordination, supervision, and dissemination of official statistics, and for the custodianship of official statistics in the country.

In the implementation of these responsibilities, the Bureau shall conduct various activities, including collaborating with the Office of Chief Government Statistician of Zanzibar and conduct Population and Housing Census; to advise the Government and public at large on all matters related to official statistics; provide high quality, reliable and timely official statistics to the public and regulate official statistics.