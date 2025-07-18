South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng to Commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day in Soweto

17 July 2025
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Gauteng will mark International Nelson Mandela Day by cleaning up the open space between Sizwile School For the Deaf and Forte School in Dobsonville, Soweto. The activity serves as the Federations' response to the call to honor the global icon's legacy through community action. It is also builds up to COSATU's 40th Anniversary celebration on 6 December at Dobsonville Stadium.

The details are as follows:

Date: 18 July 2025

Time: 9 am

Venue: The open space between Sizwile School For the Deaf and Forte School Space in Dobsonville, Soweto

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.