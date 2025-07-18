South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng to Commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day in Soweto

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Gauteng will mark International Nelson Mandela Day by cleaning up the open space between Sizwile School For the Deaf and Forte School in Dobsonville, Soweto. The activity serves as the Federations' response to the call to honor the global icon's legacy through community action. It is also builds up to COSATU's 40th Anniversary celebration on 6 December at Dobsonville Stadium.

The details are as follows:

Date: 18 July 2025

Time: 9 am

Venue: The open space between Sizwile School For the Deaf and Forte School Space in Dobsonville, Soweto