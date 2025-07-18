South Africa: Gigaba Shields Motshekga From Accountability Over Missing R813 Million

press release

Gigaba backtracked on a promise to question Motshekga about R813 million in soldier allowances.

The DA is now directly questioning Motshekga in Parliament to uncover where the money went.

The ANC is shielding Motshekga from accountability while SANDF troops remain unpaid.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will directly pose parliamentary questions to Defence Minister Angie Motshekga after ANC MP and Co-Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD), Malusi Gigaba, abruptly backtracked on a Committee undertaking to demand answers from her about the R813.3 million reportedly allocated by National Treasury for soldier deployment allowances.

This follows a written request from the DA for Motshekga to appear before the Committee to account for the whereabouts of the R813.3 million, amid ongoing reports that SANDF troops remain unpaid for deployment allowances. In response, Gigaba and his Co-Chairperson, Phiroane Phala, initially agreed to write to the Minister on behalf of the Committee, requesting a breakdown of the allocation and how the funds were spent, with a seven-day deadline for response.

But in a cynical and unexplained U-turn three days later, Gigaba reneged on this commitment and informed the DA that the Committee would no longer be writing to the Minister. Instead, he instructed that the DA should pursue the matter in its individual capacity.

This blatant political about-face raises serious questions about what Gigaba is trying to hide and who he is trying to protect. It is now clear that Gigaba is acting as a political shield for Minister Motshekga, giving her a free ANC ride instead of holding her accountable for a matter involving nearly a billion rands in public funds.

The DA will not be deterred. We have already begun submitting parliamentary questions that will compel the Minister to confirm or deny whether her department received the R813.3 million, and if so, where the money went.

Recent reports indicate that some troops have only now begun receiving backdated allowances for April and May. The late disbursements followed continued engagement by the DA, raising questions around the Department's inability to process payments for our deserving men and women in a timely manner.

The ANC's political protection racket in Parliament cannot be allowed to continue. The DA will keep fighting to expose the truth behind the missing millions and ensure those who serve our country are treated with the respect and compensation they deserve.