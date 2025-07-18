Zimbabwe: Chipinge Orphanage Destroyed By Fire As Winter Bites - Public Urged to Support Displaced Children

17 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Ashirai Mtirikwi Sobongakho Mawere

A devastating fire has razed the Daisy Dube Children's Home in Chipinge displacing dozens of orphaned and vulnerable children and prompting an urgent appeal for humanitarian assistance.

The fire, which broke out earlier this week destroyed sleeping quarters, clothing and vital supplies leaving the children without shelter or basic necessities.

The incident comes at a particularly difficult time as winter temperatures continue to drop across the region.

The children's home has issued a list of priority items urgently needed to restore a sense of normalcy. These include:

-Warm clothing and shoes

-Blankets and bedding

-Food supplies

-Toiletries including diapers and sanitary pads

-School uniforms and educational materials

The home housed children of various ages, including toddlers and school-age children. Many of them now sleep in makeshift arrangements as they await relief.

Members of the public, businesses, churches, and civic organisations are being encouraged to make donations either in kind or financially.

Contribution options include:

Donation Channels:

- ZIG Account:

- Bank: BancABC

- Account Name: UCCZ Eastlea

- Account Number: 10815344995402013

- Branch: Msasa

- Branch Code: 21108

- Currency: ZIG

- Nostro Details:

- Bank: BancABC

- Account Number: 15344996602018

- Account Name: UCCZ Eastlea

- Branch: Msasa

- Ecocash Details:

*151*2*6*135084#

- USD Wallet

- Reference Number: 0784 850 684

Proof of Transaction:

Kindly send your proof of transaction to Mrs. Gladys Mlambo on WhatsApp or text: 0782516247

Every small contribution count and collective efforts can bring hope and relief to these children. Let's rally together to support the Daisy Dube Children's Home and provide a brighter future for these young lives.

