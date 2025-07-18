Africa: Miss World, Miss Africa in Tanzania to Champion Preterm Baby

Dar es Salaam — THE Miss World, Sacha Ata, and Miss Africa, Hasset Dereje, together with Tanzanian fashion designer Mustafa Hassanali, visited the neonatal ward at Mwananyamala Hospital in Dar es Salaam, in partnership with the Doris Mollel Foundation.

The visit highlighted the growing need for improved care for preterm babies in Tanzania and across Africa. The delegation toured the ward, interacted with healthcare staff, and witnessed the conditions under which premature infants are cared for.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), preterm birth is the leading cause of death in children under five globally, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for a significant share of these fatalities. In Tanzania, many hospitals still lack essential neonatal equipment such as incubators and oxygen therapy units.

Founded by former beauty queen and actress Doris Mollel, the Doris Mollel Foundation has become a national force in championing preterm baby care. Born prematurely herself, Mollel has dedicated her life to ensuring that other children get a fighting chance to survive.

Her foundation donates medical supplies, conducts community awareness campaigns, and advocates for policy improvements in maternal and child health.

Hospital officials welcomed the visit, which they say brought renewed visibility to the challenges faced by neonatal units in public hospitals.

While the visitors did not make official pledges, the event served as a platform for strengthening partnerships and increasing international awareness of Tanzania's efforts to reduce neonatal mortality.