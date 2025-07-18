Ethiopia: News - Despite Unions' Call for Tax Exemption for Workers Earning Up to 8,320 Birr, Government Sets Income Tax Threshold At 2,000 Birr

Addis Abeba- The House of People's Representatives has passed the draft proclamation on salary income tax, setting the tax-exempt threshold at 2,000 birr, despite sustained calls from the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions to raise it significantly to 8,324 birr.

The Parliament approved the income tax proclamation during its 4th year, 2nd extraordinary meeting held today, with a majority vote, five objections, and twelve abstentions.

The newly amended proclamation reviewed by Addis Standard raises the tax-exempt salary threshold from the previous 600 birr to 2,000 birr. It also increases the income level at which the 35% tax rate applies--from 10,900 birr to 14,000 birr. Additionally, the minimum income tax rate on employees' salaries has been raised from 10 to 15 percent.

One of the stated objectives of the amended proclamation is to "reduce the tax burden on low-income segments of society." However, it has faced criticism, particularly from the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions, for failing to consider the actual living conditions of low-income earners.

Kasahun Follo, president of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU), criticized the amended proclamation during an interview with state media, stating, "You don't collect taxes from someone who cannot survive and goes to bed hungry."

"As a country, taxes must be collected, and development must continue," the president said, adding, "But human life must also continue; people cannot work and be productive while starving."

Kasahun noted that the request to set the taxable salary threshold at 8,334 Birr was based on the poverty line, stating, "Even the government's own proposed threshold was not met--let alone our suggestion."

He stated, "The issue is not simply increasing the minimum taxable income from 600 birr by 200 or 300 percent to 2,000 birr. What we are saying is that even this adjustment fails to account for the skyrocketing cost of living. Especially the lower-income segment of the workforce has been harmed by the reform; they are unable to cope with it."

Kasahun said, "The previous tax rate started at 0 percent and then increased progressively through 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 percent. Now, the rate jumps from zero to 15 percent because the 10 percent bracket has been removed--and that is not right."

Speaking about individuals earning more than 14,100 birr--who are now subject to a 35% income tax--he explained, "Collecting 35% from an employee in today's cost-of-living crisis, then adding 15% VAT on every item they buy, means 50% of their earnings are gone. On top of that, there's a 7% pension contribution, which they can only access after the age of 60. That's 57% of their salary deducted immediately. "

Kasahun asks, "With the remaining 43%, how are they expected to educate their children, buy food, pay rent, or afford clothing? What are they supposed to do?"

Addressing the concerns raised, Mulay Woldu, Head of the Tax Policy Department at the Ministry of Finance, stated that the income tax threshold was introduced "not because we believe it is sufficient, but to implement a certain amendment."

"Our measurement is not based on desire, but on capacity," said Mulay, adding, "There is no value in inflating numbers when the capacity to pay is low."

He stated, "Accordingly, it was intended to help mitigate the cost of living to some extent."

In June CETU recommended that workers earning monthly salaries of up to 8,320 birr be fully exempted from income tax, citing international wage benchmarks and the worsening cost of living for low-income earners.

Kasahun Folo, president of CETU, told Addis Standard that the recommendation was made during a stakeholder forum organized by the Ministry of Finance, where a baseline tax study was presented. "We have recommended to the ministry that workers earning within this income bracket should be exempt from tax," he said, arguing that these workers are "within the poverty line."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even though they are workers, they are below the poverty line," he continued. "This means they cannot survive. Therefore, we said they should not pay tax."

Kasahun explained that the proposal is based on the international minimum wage floor of $64 per month, which is equivalent to around 8,300 birr at the current exchange rate.

During the forum, CETU also submitted a revised income tax framework. It proposed a 10% tax rate for those earning between 8,384 and 22,974 birr, 15% for salaries between 22,975 and 44,530 birr, and 20% for those paid 44,531 to 72,336 birr. For salaries between 72,337 and 107,449 birr, a 25% rate was proposed, followed by 30% for 107,450 to 150,107 birr and 35% for those earning 150,108 birr and above.