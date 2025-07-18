Kenya: Ruto Orders Return of Baba Dogo Playground to Community After Protracted Ownership Tussle

17 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- President William Ruto has stepped in to resolve the long-running ownership dispute over the Baba Dogo playground, ordering its return to the local community.

The head of state speaking during his tour of Baba Dogo directed security agencies guarding the property to stand down and exit the premises.

"I have ordered the police to retreat from that file because that field belongs to the public," said President Ruto.

"We will come to build on that land."

The playground located along Lucky Summer Baba Dogo Road in Nairobi, has been at the center of a protracted legal and emotional battle between Kenafric Group and area residents.

While Kenafric maintains legal ownership of the parcel officially known as Land Reference Number 336/109 the local community has long used the site as a football ground and recreational space.

Kenafric Group had in June defended its claim to the land, citing a 1996 acquisition, a lease extension in 2004, and a 2014 transfer to Kenafric Properties Limited.

The company further stated that the Environment and Land Court upheld its ownership in Case ELCE093 of 2023.

Tensions escalated last month as residents clashed with police during demonstrations protesting evictions from the field.

Several structures were demolished, with residents accusing the company of land grabbing and vowing to seek an injunction to block further developments.

