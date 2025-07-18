South Africa: Londie London Takes Legal Action After Minnie Misses Apology Deadline

Minnie Ntuli missed the 5pm deadline to post a public apology, forcing Londie London to lay charges and demand money for damages.

The fallout began after a heated reunion moment where Minnie poked Londie in the forehead and accused her of using her body for money.

Londie London has followed through with legal action against Minnie Ntuli after the Gagasi FM presenter failed to meet her deadline to apologise.

The two clashed during The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 reunion, where unseen footage showed Minnie poking Londie on the forehead during an argument.

Londie, whose full name is Londiwe Zulu, gave Minnie until 5pm on Wednesday, 16 July, to publicly apologise by posting a serious video on all her social media platforms.

But Minnie did not meet the deadline, and now Londie is taking her to court.

Londie's lawyers, Lamula KB Attorneys, have confirmed that criminal charges for assault will be laid. They also plan to sue Minnie for defamation and damages.

The fight between the two women started earlier in the season when Londie mocked Minnie's dress. Minnie clapped back by saying Londie "makes money lying on her back" - a statement Londie says hurt her image and career.

Londie told her lawyers she never received a proper apology, either in public or in private.

Minnie had posted a Facebook apology after the episode aired and said she would attend counselling. Gagasi FM also released a statement backing Minnie and saying she had apologised to the cast.

But Londie insists the apology was not sincere and was only done to save Minnie's job.

Her legal team said the poking incident, together with the insults made throughout the season, amounted to assault and character assassination.