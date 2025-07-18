Uganda: Rising HIV Infections Among Children Amid Funding Cuts

Uganda is facing a growing crisis of pediatric HIV, with more than seventy thousand children aged between zero and fourteen currently living with the virus, according to the latest Global AIDS update.

The report estimates that one point five million people are living with HIV in Uganda.

Disturbingly, three thousand one hundred thirty-five children die each year from AIDS-related illnesses, signaling a silent emergency in the country's fight against the epidemic.

Health experts say mother-to-child transmission remains a significant driver of new infections in children -- especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

"The rising numbers of children with HIV are strongly linked to the mother's sexual behavior during pregnancy and breastfeeding," said Peter Mudiope, HIV Prevention Coordinator at Uganda's Ministry of Health.

While Uganda has made progress in early infant diagnosis, experts fear that these gains could be reversed due to shrinking international funding.

"We are seeing a decline in global support, which threatens the ability to provide consistent testing, treatment, and care services for mothers and their children," noted Jackie Makokha, the Country Director for UNAIDS in Uganda.

To tackle the challenge, the Ministry of Health is calling for joint efforts with civil society organizations to support both women and children living with the virus. There's also growing momentum to develop a domestic sustainability plan to reduce reliance on external donors.

"Uganda must begin working towards a self-reliant HIV response system," said Vincent Bagambe, Director of Planning and Strategic Information at the Uganda AIDS Commission. "This means increasing domestic investment in prevention, treatment, and community support programs."

As the country strives to meet global HIV targets, advocates emphasize that investing in maternal and child health -- particularly in the context of HIV -- remains key to ending the epidemic.

Without renewed funding and stronger partnerships, Uganda risks losing more children to a disease that is both preventable and manageable with timely intervention.