Kenya: Nairobi's Kasarani Stadium Gets Green Light to Stage CHAN Final

African football chiefs on Thursday anointed Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi as the venue for the final on 30 August of the 2024 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The tournament, which is restricted to players plying their trade in Africa, will feature 19 teams and start on 2 August at the William Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

The action will switch to Nairobi for the Group A games before the spotlight shifts to Kampala's Mandela National Stadium.

The event - which should have been held last year - was delayed to allow the improvement of venues and the completion of qualifying matches. The competition will retain the 2024 CHAN title and will be thirst to be held in three countries.

"I would like to thank Caf for its trust and guidance," said Hussein Mohammed, boss of the Football Kenya Federation.

"All eyes are now on Kenya as we gear up to deliver a world-class tournament," Mohammed told the French news agency AFP.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) launched the CHAN in 2009 as a way of showcasing players on the continent.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) claimed the inaugural tournament in Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia won the second two years later in Sudan.

DRC added a further title in 2016 before Morocco won back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2022.

Co-hosts Kenya will make their debut at the tournament. The side is led by the former South Africa striker Benni McCarthy.

In an interview with the football website flashscore, the 47-year-old said his side would be the underdogs in a group containing DRC, Morocco, Angola and Zambia.

"It is clear for everyone to see and to know that we are in a group of death. It is an impossible group to be in but a fantastic challenge for us to see how far we have come and where we are at as a football nation."I think we have got everything in our path to succeed, the players are well prepared, they are ready for the challenge."

Kenya will kick off their CHAN 2024 campaign against DRC on 3 August at Kasarani Stadium, before taking on Angola, Morocco, and Zambia in the group stages

The top two from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals where penalty shoot-outs will be deployed if the scores are tied after 30 minutes of extra-time.

"The fact that we play at home, we will have so many thousands of Kenyan supporters that will be behind the team, and spur the team on," McCarthy added. "I think we are excited and ready for the challenge."