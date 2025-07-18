Somalia, UK Hold Talks to Push to Deepen Security Ties

17 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, met on Wednesday with the newly appointed British ambassador to Somalia, Charles Nicholas King, at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mogadishu, officials said.

The two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of security, counter-terrorism, and defence reform, according to a statement released by the Somali Ministry of Defence.

The talks focused on reinforcing the long-standing partnership between Somalia and the United Kingdom, particularly through joint efforts aimed at combating terrorism and enhancing Somalia's defence capabilities.

Minister Fiqi expressed gratitude for the UK's continued support to Somalia's stabilisation efforts, including military training, institutional development, and broader security sector reform.

The meeting also addressed ongoing support for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which plays a key role in securing recently liberated areas and promoting peace and governance.

Ambassador King reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to Somalia's sovereignty, stability, and long-term development. He underscored the importance of sustained defence and security cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism operations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.