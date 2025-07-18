Somalia, UK Hold Talks to Push to Deepen Security Ties

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, met on Wednesday with the newly appointed British ambassador to Somalia, Charles Nicholas King, at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mogadishu, officials said.

The two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of security, counter-terrorism, and defence reform, according to a statement released by the Somali Ministry of Defence.

The talks focused on reinforcing the long-standing partnership between Somalia and the United Kingdom, particularly through joint efforts aimed at combating terrorism and enhancing Somalia's defence capabilities.

Minister Fiqi expressed gratitude for the UK's continued support to Somalia's stabilisation efforts, including military training, institutional development, and broader security sector reform.

The meeting also addressed ongoing support for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which plays a key role in securing recently liberated areas and promoting peace and governance.

Ambassador King reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to Somalia's sovereignty, stability, and long-term development. He underscored the importance of sustained defence and security cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism operations.