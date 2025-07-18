Somalia: Somali National Army Chief On Official Visit to Italy

17 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Rome, Italy — The military delegation visited the Italian Armed Forces Headquarters, where they were welcomed by Italy's Chief of Defence, General Luciano Portolano.

During the visit, General Odawa and his delegation held meetings with General Portolano and other senior military officials to discuss areas of mutual interest and potential cooperation between the armed forces of Somalia and Italy.

The talks focused on strengthening military ties and exploring joint efforts to enhance security and defense collaboration between the two countries.

Italy and Somalia are strengthening their bilateral relations, particularly in areas like security, economic development, and cultural exchange.

Italy has a long history with Somalia, including a period of trusteeship after World War II, and the two countries are actively working to rebuild and expand their partnership.

