Rwanda: Who Is Basomingera, the New Sports Ministry Permanent Secretary?

17 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, on July 16, appointed Candy Basomingera as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports.

Basomingera, 37, replaced Jean-François Regis Uwayezu,who was removed from the position after eight months in office.

Until her appointment, she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB). She joins a youthful administration at MINISPORTS currently headed by Minister Nelly Mukazayire, who also took office in December 2024, replacing Richard Nyirishema.

At that time, Rwego Ngarambe, who was the Director of Sports in the same ministry, was appointed Minister of State.

Previously, Basomingera served as the Communications Division Manager at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. She also worked as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting(CHOGM) Focal Person as well as Senior Officer at Central Africa Affairs.

She worked at Program Assistant Kigali Measure Evaluation Futures Group International and Technical Assistant and HIV National Aids Control Commission as well as Branch Manager at Kinshasa Storex Africa Transit.

Basomingera holds a Bachelor's Degree of Arts in International Relations from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom.

Although she was working at Rwanda Convention Bureau, which is the national agency responsible for organizing large conferences and other investment activities, she is no stranger in the sports industry.

She particularly understands the business side of sports, especially how it can generate revenues.

On May 4, during a press conference in Senegal, shortly before the launch of the Sahara Conference region of the 2025 BAL (Basketball Africa League), Basomingera explained that sports could be one of the ways to help Africa develop.

