Namibia: Climate Conference Icera 2025 Coming to Windhoek

17 July 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) will be hosting the International Conference and Circular Economy, Renewable Energies and Green Hydrogen in Africa (ICERA) 2025 from 21 to 22 October, in Windhoek, followed by a scientific tour of the Daures Green Hydrogen Village from 23 to 25 October.

SASSCAL stated that they will bring together researchers, policymakers and industry leaders to exchange knowledge and shape Africa's green transition. "This year's themes include, renewable energy, waste recycling and biomass, green hydrogen production and policy, legal and financial frameworks, energy transition and industry strategies, and health, cultural and environmental aspects in the African context."

SASSCAL said highlights of the conference will include publication opportunities, networking with key stakeholders and awards for top presentations. "Registration is now open at https//icerafrica.com/registration."

The conference is jointly organized by the Universitaet Rostock and SASSCAL, in partnership with the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space and The West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.