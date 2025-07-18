Namibia: Climate Conference Icera 2025 Coming to Windhoek

The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) will be hosting the International Conference and Circular Economy, Renewable Energies and Green Hydrogen in Africa (ICERA) 2025 from 21 to 22 October, in Windhoek, followed by a scientific tour of the Daures Green Hydrogen Village from 23 to 25 October.

SASSCAL stated that they will bring together researchers, policymakers and industry leaders to exchange knowledge and shape Africa's green transition. "This year's themes include, renewable energy, waste recycling and biomass, green hydrogen production and policy, legal and financial frameworks, energy transition and industry strategies, and health, cultural and environmental aspects in the African context."

SASSCAL said highlights of the conference will include publication opportunities, networking with key stakeholders and awards for top presentations. "Registration is now open at https//icerafrica.com/registration."

The conference is jointly organized by the Universitaet Rostock and SASSCAL, in partnership with the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space and The West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use.