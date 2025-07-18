South Africa: 'Kelly Khumalo Shot Senzo Meyiwa By Mistake' - Advocate Teffo

Advocate Malesela Teffo claims Kelly Khumalo accidentally shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa during a fight at her house, not in a robbery.

The lawyer says he has a prison statement from Longwe Twala backing his claims.

Advocate Malesela Teffo claimed that Senzo wasn't killed in a robbery, but was shot by mistake by Kelly Khumalo in the middle of a heated argument at her home.

Teffo detailed in an interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill what he says happened the night Bafana Bafana captain Senzo died. He said the gun was brought to the house by Longwe Twala, who suspected Senzo was having an affair with Kelly's sister, Zandile Khumalo.

A fight broke out, and in the chaos, Kelly accidentally pulled the trigger while handing the gun back to Senzo.

"It was a fatal mistake," Teffo told MacG.

"Kelly Khumalo shot and killed Senzo instantly." He said Longwe, allegedly high and drunk, fired a shot into the floor before being overpowered and kicked out by Senzo.

The shot caused injuries from the bullet shell. Once Longwe was out, Senzo went back inside - and that's when he was shot.

Teffo says he has a prison affidavit from Longwe backing his claims: "It was a fatal mistake, Kelly Khumalo shot and killed Senzo instantly."

Teffo made similar claims during the 2022 trial, but pulled out after clashing with the judge. He's now back, adding even more explosive claims.

He said the gun used wasn't the one tied to the current accused, but a 38 revolver linked to prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi. He even claimed the same gun killed Baloyi's son in 2004.

Teffo said Baloyi gave the gun to music producer Chicco Twala, who then passed it to Longwe. He also claimed Chicco and Baloyi are half-brothers.

The court has never mentioned this .38 revolver. The case currently centres on a different gun, and in June, a police officer testified about ballistic evidence from that weapon.

Teffo opened a case in January, accusing Baloyi of hiding his son's death and handing over the weapon illegally.

He didn't stop there. Teffo also claimed former Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela was supplying drugs, linking it to a major cocaine shipment fight between Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole in 2019.

Teffo also made claims about drug shipments, high-level police corruption, and a long list of enemies, including Police Minister Bheki Cele, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Earlier this month, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused high-ranking police officials and politicians, including those in Gauteng, of being involved in drug cartels.

Teffo's prison stay from August 2023 to December 2024 was brutal. He was locked up at Kgotsi Mampuru prison for nearly three months without charges. Though later convicted of attempted assault, he says someone tried to poison him with Chicken Licken, causing his nails to fall off and damaging his heart.

He claims he was offered R45-million by an official to walk away from the case, and when he didn't, that offer went up to R100-million.

He said 11 people connected to the case have died, including the first officer on the scene and his wife. "They were going to throw the state under the bus," Teffo said.

The murder trial of the five accused resumes on 21 July. Teffo says it's a "sham trial" and believes the defence is being paid millions not to fight.