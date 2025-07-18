Rwanda Nears Completion of Rwf7bn Mineral Testing Laboratory

A geoscience laboratory, designed to test mineral quality and composition before export and for other purposes, is set to be fully operational in the 2026/27 fiscal year, The New Times understands.

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) says the facility will provide critical services to the mining sector, including precise analysis of mineral types and concentrations, supporting investment decisions, exploitation, and taxation processes.

Additionally, the lab will offer solutions for exploration, export certification, and environmental management.

As per RMB, the laboratory located in Nyarugunga, Kicukiro District is being developed at a total projected cost of Rwf7.2 billion. Of that amount, Rwf3.8 billion has already been invested since the lab's establishment began in 2019, with an additional Rwf3.4 billion planned to complete the facility.

The RMB Geoscience Laboratory, located in Nyarugunga, Kicukiro District, is meant to play a vital role in the mining industry by providing testing, certification, sample export permits, and inspection services, according to information from the mining body.

Speaking to members of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on July 15, RMB Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alice Uwase acknowledged that budget constraints had slowed the project's implementation as raised by the report of the Auditor General for the 2023/224 fiscal year.

However, she said the government allocated the necessary funds through the current fiscal year national budget to address the shortfall.

Uwase observed that while all analytical equipment had already been delivered to the lab, enabling the facility to process a significant number of mineral samples, the delay involved acquiring mechanical equipment needed for mineral crushing.

"In the current fiscal year [which began on July 1], Rwf3 billion was allocated to purchase the remaining equipment," she said, indicating that RMB secured a supplier and was awaiting equipment shipment into the country.

Once received, the equipment will be installed and used to fully operationalise the laboratory, Uwase said, pointing out that installation is expected to begin in April 2026, with full-scale operations anticipated in the 2026/27 fiscal year.

She added that RMB has set a target for the lab to begin generating profit within the next two years.

"The Rwf3 billion will support the lab's operations, allowing it to process a large volume of samples and start generating income. From there, any additional capacity enhancements will be financed through internally generated revenue rather than future government allocations," she said.