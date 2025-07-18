Zimbabwe: I Quit CCC to 'Teach Mnangagwa a Lesson' - Chamisa

Former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, has revealed that his departure from both the CCC and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), was a calculated move aimed at frustrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of orchestrating a takeover of the opposition parties.

Chamisa resigned as leader of the CCC in January last year, citing the hijacking of his party by Mnangagwa as punishment for his refusal to accept the results of the chaotic August 2023 general elections.

The fallout from the elections saw Sengezo Tshabangu emerge, seemingly from nowhere, claiming to be the interim Secretary General of the CCC.

Tshabangu's stated aim was to restore order within the opposition by addressing alleged irregularities in the candidate selection process leading up to the 2023 elections.

Tshabangu subsequently initiated a widespread recall of elected representatives, claiming that certain candidates had been improperly selected.

This led to the unprecedented recall of over 40 MPs and councillors, effectively handing Zanu-PF back the two-thirds parliamentary majority it had failed to secure during the harmonised elections.

Chamisa's attempts to prevent these recalls, including written appeals to the then Local Government Minister July Moyo and Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, proved futile. The courts upheld the recalls, leaving Chamisa with no option but to step aside.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Chamisa confirmed that his decision to leave the CCC was motivated by a desire to "spite Mnangagwa."

"The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later. I had to break the cycle of going in circles. And that was my best way to teach ED a lesson!," Chamisa declared.

This was not Chamisa's first departure from a major political entity. He had previously walked away from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) after a Supreme Court ruling questioned the legitimacy of his assumption of the party leadership following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.