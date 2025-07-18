Zimbabwe: UZ Reinstates Students Suspended After Protesting in Support of Lecturers' Strike

17 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE University of Zimbabwe has lifted its suspension on six student activists who were dismissed for staging a protest on campus in May in solidarity with their striking lecturers.

The students, Narshon Kohlo, Blessing Mtisi, Nodesha Maingehama, Tafadzwa Katsande, Tawana Hove and Tariro Mtukura are members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), UZ Chapter.

They staged a flash protest at UZ campus where they demanded an urgent resolution to the grievances of their lecturers, who have been on strike since April 16.

The student activists were later suspended in July by UZ Vice Chancellor Paul Mapfumo, citing that they had put the institution in disrepute.

The suspension drew criticism from opposition politicians and was raised in Parliament on Wednesday.

In separate letters seen by NewZimbabwe.com which were written to the six students by UZ registrar Munyaradzi Madambi, the institution made a U-turn and announced the withdrawal of student disciplinary matter against them.

"Please be advised that the University has reconsidered its position and decided to lift your suspension from the University of Zimbabwe and also withdraw the Student Disciplinary matter which had previously been leveled against you.

"It is sincerely hoped that you have atoned for your behaviour, which seriously threatens the integrity and reputation of the University.

"We anticipate that you desist from engaging in behaviour that may put the University into disrepute.

"By copy of this letter, the Manager, Examinations and Certification is requested to reactivate your E-mhare account and release your results and all other relevant Departments of the University are advised to take the necessary steps to facilitate the resumption of studies by the student," the letters read.

Three weeks ago, the university also fired four leaders of the ongoing lecturers' industrial action after having been initially suspended and undergoing a hearing for using the campus's great hall without approval from authorities.

The lecturers are demanding a salary increase to at least US$2,250 from their current US$250 as well as improved working conditions.

