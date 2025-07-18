Ethiopia: Media Urged to Enhance Role in Accelerating Ethiopia's Journey Towards Lasting Peace, Prosperity

Addis Ababa, — The media should play their role in accelerating Ethiopia's journey towards lasting peace and prosperity, Government Communication Service Minister Legesse Tulu said.

Briefing the leadership and staff of Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) on national issues and future focus areas, the minister stated that the measures taken by the reformist government have led to an inclusive and broad political environment.

The national economy is also recovering fast, he added.

According to him, a solid foundation has been laid for lasting peace and national unity by correcting injustices and inequalities that could threaten the existence of the country.

Legesse pointed out that peaceful integration of opposition forces into the government structure, the establishment of a national dialogue commission to resolve problems, and transitional justice are among the measures that would play a crucial role in sustainable nation building efforts.

Independent and neutral democratic and security institutions that can bring systemic excellence have been established, the minister noted.

He underscored that the reformist government has built a strong security institutions equipped with technology and which can repel attacks on Ethiopia from any direction.

Groups that were a threat to the state have been diminished due to the enduring power of the government, the changing of global environment and their own misguided behavior, the minister elaborated.

At present, there is no force that can challenge the Ethiopian security forces, he stressed.

Legesse stated that the government has achieved tangible successes by valuing the primacy of ideas, building common narratives, implementing economic reforms, addressing issues of good governance, and upholding the rule of law.

Moreover, efforts have been made to modernize government services by building a system that is free from corruption and fraud.

Despite challenges, Ethiopia has achieved success in developmental activities by implementing an inclusive macroeconomic reform measures and multi-sectoral development, he noted.

Legesse expressed the government's commitment to continue working diligently to address challenges and maintain the achievements, taking into account the unpredictable and rapidly changing global situation.

The government is ready for new achievements with a changed national vision to transform the country from a state of revival to full-fledged prosperity.

In this regard, the media need to strengthen their role through research and access to full information in the effort for further developing an inclusive political system, achieving lasting peace and comprehensive macroeconomic implementation.