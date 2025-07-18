Somalia Cabinet Discusses Drought Response in Awdal Region

Mogadishu — The Council of Ministers of Somalia's Federal Government on Thursday discussed urgent humanitarian efforts to assist drought-affected communities in the Awdal region, particularly in the districts of Saylac and Lughaya and surrounding villages.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, included reports from the Ministry of Interior and the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), which detailed the severe impact of the drought on people, livestock, and agricultural production.

Prime Minister Barre instructed relevant government agencies to urgently respond to the worsening conditions and ensure immediate aid delivery to affected areas. The cabinet also appealed to Somali citizens and international organizations to support relief efforts.

In the same session, the ministers congratulated Finance Minister Bihi Iman Egeh on receiving the award for Africa's Best Finance Minister--an honor seen as recognition of Somalia's progress in financial reform.

The cabinet also commended the Ministry of Information for successfully launching the country's first modern media satellite teleport, enhancing the capabilities of the National Media.

Separately, the Council of Ministers approved a memorandum of understanding between Somalia and Turkey focused on cooperation in employment, job creation, and workforce development.