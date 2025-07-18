Rwanda: Lenacapavir Offers Hope Against HIV, Now the World Must Act

18 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

A new injectable drug known as lenacapavir could change how millions of people across the world and Africa in particular access HIV protective drugs, which historically have hard to come by.

Presented at the International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference in Kigali, this long-acting HIV prevention tool has shown remarkable results, including zero infections among young women in a large trial across South Africa and Uganda.

The prospect of a twice-yearly injection as an alternative to daily oral pills represents a game-changer for communities where strict adherence to medication can be difficult due to stigma, gender inequality, or health system gaps.

This breakthrough comes at a critical time. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 4,000 adolescent girls and young women become infected with HIV each week, with Sub-Saharan Africa bearing the overwhelming majority of new infections.

Lenacapavir represents a leap in how prevention is delivered - from daily pills to discreet, biannual injections. In one trial, which included pregnant and breastfeeding women often left out of studies, not a single participant on lenacapavir contracted HIV.

Meanwhile, another study (PURPOSE 2) showed similarly high protection levels among men who have sex with men, transgender women, and gender-diverse individuals.

For young women, the benefits go beyond convenience. The stigma of taking daily HIV pills, often misinterpreted as treatment rather than prevention, has been a long-standing barrier.

A six-month shot, especially one taken privately with a healthcare provider, gives people dignity, discretion, and a chance to take charge of their health.

Despite its potential, lenacapavir's impact will be determined not by lab results, but by who can get it, and at what cost.

Initial reports suggest the U.S. list price could exceed $30,000 per year.

In contrast, researchers have estimated that it could be produced for as little as $40 annually.

That staggering gap, between what's possible and what's profitable, exposes a deep truth: the pharmaceutical industry has often prioritized returns for shareholders over the needs of the world's most vulnerable.

If the global health community, pharmaceutical industry, and national governments work together, lenacapavir could become a pillar of HIV prevention especially in Africa, where the burden of new infections is highest.

We must not allow a miracle of science to become a symbol of inequality.

