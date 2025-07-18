Kenya: Marathon World Record Holder Suspended After Doping Test

Clark Adams/Wikimedia
Ruth Chepngetich.
17 July 2025
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Matt Ford

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich, who won last year's Chicago marathon in record time, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide.

Marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of doping, World Athletics' independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Kenyan smashed the women's marathon world record in Chicago in October last year with an astonishing time of 2:09:56 – almost two minutes faster than the previous record held by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa (2:11:53).

On March 14 this year, however, she tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which is banned because it can be used to hide traces of other banned substances. It can also be used to treat fluid retention and hypertension.

According to the AIU, Chepngetich was informed of the positive test on April 16 and agreed on a voluntary suspension three days later.

Chepngetich withdrew from London marathon

"When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code," explained AIU chief Brett Clothier.

"Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification. However, on 19 April she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing.

"In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a Notice of Charge and imposed its own provisional suspension."

In April, Chepngetich withdrew from the London Marathon, saying she was "not in the right place mentally or physically to race my best."

The AIU emphasized that Chepngetich has the right to have her case heard by a disciplinary tribunal.

Chepngetich is not the first Kenyan runner to be banned in recent years, with former men's half-marathon world record holder Kibiwott Kandie and two-time Frankfurt men's marathon winner Brimin Misoi Kipkorir also coming to the attention of anti-doping authorities.

Edited by: Kieran Burke

 

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.