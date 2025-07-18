Kenya: Marathon World Record Holder Suspended After Doping Test

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich, who won last year's Chicago marathon in record time, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide.

Marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of doping, World Athletics' independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Kenyan smashed the women's marathon world record in Chicago in October last year with an astonishing time of 2:09:56 – almost two minutes faster than the previous record held by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa (2:11:53).

On March 14 this year, however, she tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which is banned because it can be used to hide traces of other banned substances. It can also be used to treat fluid retention and hypertension.

According to the AIU, Chepngetich was informed of the positive test on April 16 and agreed on a voluntary suspension three days later.

Chepngetich withdrew from London marathon

"When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code," explained AIU chief Brett Clothier.

"Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification. However, on 19 April she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing.

"In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a Notice of Charge and imposed its own provisional suspension."

In April, Chepngetich withdrew from the London Marathon, saying she was "not in the right place mentally or physically to race my best."

The AIU emphasized that Chepngetich has the right to have her case heard by a disciplinary tribunal.

Chepngetich is not the first Kenyan runner to be banned in recent years, with former men's half-marathon world record holder Kibiwott Kandie and two-time Frankfurt men's marathon winner Brimin Misoi Kipkorir also coming to the attention of anti-doping authorities.

Edited by: Kieran Burke