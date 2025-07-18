South Africa: FlySafair Warns Pilots Over Strike Action - South African News Briefs - July 18, 2025

FlySafair Warns Pilots Over Strike Action

FlySafair has warned its pilots that participating in a strike could result in financial consequences, as the airline works to reassure passengers that operations will continue despite rising tensions, reports EWN. The dispute stems from pilots, largely represented by the union Solidarity, demanding higher wages and voicing concerns about a new rostering system that they say cuts into their rest and leave. FlySafair maintains it can maintain flights using non-striking staff, including management and non-unionised pilots, since the union has secured a strike certificate. The airline has also put contingency plans in place and insists its pay offer is fair and in line with industry standards.

Three Shot Dead in Gugulethu Attack

Three people have been shot dead and two others wounded during a shooting in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats, reports SABC News. Western Cape police responded to the attack in Moletsane Street, New Crossroads, where the bodies were found inside a bedroom. Preliminary information indicated that four armed suspects opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene with several cellular telephones and a firearm belonging to one of the victims. The victims are believed to be in their 30s. The motive remains unclear, and the police are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the perpetrators.

GOOD Demands Release of George's Collapse Report

The GOOD party is pressing for the immediate release of the Council for the Built Environment's report into the George building collapse, which killed 34 workers, reports EWN. The report, received by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, details the findings of an investigation into the engineers' conduct and potential accountability. Macpherson is scheduled to meet with victims' families this weekend, over a year since the tragedy occurred. GOOD party spokesperson Chantelle Kyd said that the families deserve transparency and that municipal departments must be held accountable to prevent future disasters.

