Sierra Leone: Spotlight Initiative to End Violence Against Women and Girls Launched in Sierra Leone

Freetown, Sierra Leone — The Government of Sierra Leone has officially launched Spotlight Initiative, the UN high-impact initiative to end all forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The launch at the New Brookfields Hotel on Tuesday 8 July united government ministries, including the Chief Minister, the Minister of Gender and Children's Affairs and the Minister of Health; the European Union; UN agencies, representatives from the global Spotlight Initiative; the Rainbo Initiative; civil society organizations; traditional leaders; parliamentarians; the justice sector; and key development partners to address scourge of gender-based violence.

This launch builds on a landmark €15 million financing agreement signed on 11 April 2024 by Minister of Finance, Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura and the European Union. This pivotal partnership represents a shared commitment to intensify national efforts in combating sexual and gender-based violence through coordinated funding, technical support and sustained political will.

A national crisis demands urgent action

Violence against women and girls remains deeply entrenched in Sierra Leone. An estimated 62 per cent of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical and/or sexual violence, according to the Sierra Leone Demographic and Health Survey (SLDHS) 2019. Harmful traditional practices -- such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage -- along with intimate partner violence, continue to threaten the safety, dignity and economic empowerment of women and girls across the country.

A global movement, a local commitment

Launched globally in 2017 with an initial investment of €500 million from the European Union, Spotlight Initiative stands as the world's largest targeted effort to eradicate violence against women and girls. Its achievements to date include supporting the enactment of over 540 laws and policies designed to combat violence; enabling more than 3 million women and girls to access essential, life-saving services; engaging 8 million young people and 6 million men and boys in shifting harmful gender norms, and doubling conviction rates for gender-based violence in 13 participating countries.

By adopting this proven framework, Sierra Leone aims to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 5 -- achieving gender equality -- and to create lasting, transformative change for generations to come.

An integrated, survivor-centered strategy

Spotlight Initiative will implement a comprehensive, four-pillar approach:

1. Laws, Policies, and Institutions: Strengthen legislation, enhance institutional capacity, and improve data systems to support prevention and justice.

2. Prevention: Launch nationwide behaviour-change campaigns and community education programmes that challenge harmful social norms and practices.

3. Response Services: Expand access to quality, survivor-centred health, legal, psychosocial and protection services.

4. Women's Movements: Empower and fund grassroots women-led and youth-led organizations to lead advocacy and accountability efforts.

With funding of a little over $12,000 targeting Moyamba, Falaba and Kailahun Districts, the 3.8 million Euros component of the project will target all the 16 districts, 48 chiefdoms and 48 wards (in the Western Area Rural and Urban). Key national partners include the Ministry of Gender and Children's Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Sierra Leone Police, traditional leaders and the justice sector.

Launch and stakeholder commitment

At the launch ceremony, political leaders, development partners, civil society, and community representatives recommitted to ending gender-based violence through policy reform, community mobilisation, and strong institutional responses.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

In her welcome address, Minister of Gender and Children's Affairs, Dr Isata Mahoi, thanked the Resident Coordinator, the Representatives of EU, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, and the Executive Director of Rainbo Initiative for their technical and supervisory roles in obtaining the final approved document. She also thanked her colleagues and the Minister of Finance for signing the agreement between the Government of Sierra Leone and the European Union.

"I am one of the happiest today as we officially launch the Spotlight Initiative. This support from the European Union will go a long way to complement the implementation of my core mandate as the Minister responsible for women and children in this nation", the Minister emphasised.

The Executive Director of Rainbo Initiative, Daniel F. H Kettor, stated that the Initiative is more than just a response to gender-based violence, but a bold declaration that violence is not our culture, and silence is not our option, and that enough is enough.

According to him, the statistics against gender-based violence against women and girls across Sierra Leone are sobering. He disclosed that in 2024 alone, over 3,000 cases of sexual violence were recorded across the seven Rainbo Centres. Survivors as young as 2 months and as old as 97 years came to them seeking care, comfort and a path to healing. "These numbers are not abstract; they represent real lives. They are our daughters, mothers, sisters and wives", he said.

Gerald Hatler, Charge' d'Affaires ai of the EU in Sierra Leone, said that what makes this Initiative particularly significant is its focused approach: among the many nations globally, only a select few in Africa are benefiting from this comprehensive programme.

He was proud to highlight that Sierra Leone is one of the four pioneering African countries for this second phase of the programme, alongside Uganda, Zambia, and Liberia. "This selection underscores the recognition of Sierra Leone's commitment and the urgent need for action here," he noted.

The EU, he maintained, firmly believes that true gender equality cannot be achieved as long as violence against women persists. This makes ending gender-based violence not just a women's issue, but truly everyone's issue, a societal challenge that demands collective attention and action.

UN Resident Coordinator Seraphine Wakana, who is also Co-Chair of the Project Steering Committee, explained that violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations of our time. Globally, nearly 1 in 3 women will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

At the policy level, the UN Resident Coordinator called on the Government to institutionalise gender-responsive budgeting, strengthen data systems, and ensure that national frameworks are inclusive and rights-based. "At the community level, we will see an expansion of safe spaces, a scaling up of prevention programs, and more support to grassroots organizations, especially those led by women and girls."

Bilkish Kabia, a survivor of violence, shared her story to inspire hope and courage. In 2022, she was a 16-year-old student in Kambia District, navigating life with a small circle of friends. She often felt safer with her male friends, believing they offered protection and genuine companionship. But one day, everything changed. Her trust was betrayed, and the assault left her shattered and emotionally broken.

"Today, I am an Outreach Intern, leading community efforts to raise awareness about the early warning signs of gender-based violence. More powerfully, I am part of the Survivor Solidarity Movement at Rainbo Initiative -- a survivor-led platform where those affected by sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) unite, support each other and drive advocacy for our needs," she revealed.

Delivering the keynote address and officially launching the programme, the Chief Minister Dr David Moinina Sengeh who is also the Lead Co-Chair of the Project Steering Committee described the launch as a remarkable testament to the strength of national and international partnerships.

He described Sierra Leone's inclusion in the second phase of Spotlight Initiative as having gone through rigorous consultations with the UN, the EU, the Government and other stakeholders including civil society.

This engagement culminated in development of the Spotlight Initiative Framework, which received final approval from the European Union," Dr. Sengeh stated. He also highlighted the government's achievements in the fight against GBV, including the strengthening of the Sexual Offences Act, the establishment of One-Stop Centres, the 116 GBV Hotline, safe homes, and a Sexual Offences Model Court. "We are seeing results. Survivors now have greater trust in the support systems, and more are stepping forward to seek justice," he indicated.