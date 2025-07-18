South Africa: Restoring Dignity With Free Hair Cuts

Haven Night Shelter's Dignity Project offers haircuts, meals and social services

The buzz of hair clippers could be heard all week under the Nelson Mandela Boulevard overpass in District 6.

Throughout the week, Haven Night Shelter's Dignity Project offered homeless people free haircuts and shaves, breakfasts and hot lunches, toiletries, and social services.

The initiative is in collaboration with the Cape Town Central Improvement District (CCID) and is planned to take place four times a year. The first event was held in December last year.

GroundUp visited the project on Wednesday. Four barbers and two hairstylists had been working throughout the mornings this week, helping around 30 people a day.

Haven's CEO Shadrick Valayadum described how one man became emotional while having his hair cut. "That's why we do the haircuts, that's why we do the shaves," he said.

Valayadum started the project in December because most organisations would shut their doors over the festive season.

Natalia Bliaja has been homeless for four years. "I had long hair, but when I became homeless, I cut it all off. You can't have long bushy hair when you're homeless," she said.

After leaving an abusive marriage, Bliaja stayed in Hope Street Park before coming to the Haven. But she says she will soon no longer be homeless. She sells art at a stall in the Company Gardens.

"Lots of things happen on the streets that people don't know about, even organisations," she said. She described living on the street as "dog eats dog".

"If you don't stand up for yourself, you will die."

Across the table from her was Sascha de Jager, receiving a fresh shave. De Jager is a recovering drug addict and was kicked out of her mother's home for being transgender.

She has been homeless for five years. This is her second time coming to the Haven for a shave. She said the initiative is "terrific" and "gives you something to look forward to."

There is a big community of transgender people in Cape Town, de Jager said. Being transgender and homeless is a dangerous combination, she said. Five months ago, she was raped. "It's horrid."

De Jager hopes to one day start a safe house for transgender people. She has just registered her non-profit, the Out and Proud Foundation. She is also part of Queer and Active, a "sisterhood" of transgender people who meet up monthly for lunch to share stories and support each other.