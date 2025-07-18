Ethiopia's Abortion Reform Earns Global Praise for Saving Women's Lives

ADDIS ABABA - Two decades after Ethiopia revised its abortion law, experts and health officials are hailing it as a life-saving reform that has dramatically reduced maternal deaths caused by unsafe procedures.

At a commemorative event held yesterday by IPAS Ethiopia, stakeholders reflected on the law's legacy and the urgent need to address the social and economic factors that continue to put women at risk.

Before 2005, unsafe abortions were responsible for nearly one-third of maternal deaths in Ethiopia. Today, that figure has plummeted to just 4.5 percent, according to data presented at the event--an achievement many attribute to the landmark law reform.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) Sexual and Reproductive Health Advisor Solomon Worku (MD) said the law marked a turning point. "Unwanted pregnancies are at the root of unsafe abortions," he said. "Women particularly those with little education or living in vulnerable conditions like refugee camps often lack access to accurate reproductive health information. This leads them to seek dangerous, clandestine procedures."

He emphasized that these unsafe methods often result in permanent health damage, such as obstetric fistula, severe infections, or even death.

The 2005 reform allowed abortion in specific circumstances, including rape, incest, fetal non-viability, and where the pregnancy endangers the woman's life or health. Though it does not permit abortion for socio-economic reasons, still a significant driver of unintended pregnancies, it expanded access enough to significantly reduce maternal mortality.

Professor Sileshi Garoma, a senior advisor at the MoH, recalled the cultural and religious resistance faced during the law's passage. Despite early opposition, he said, the evidence of its positive impact is now overwhelming. "We are now working toward the SDG target of reducing maternal mortality to 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030. We've made progress, but the journey is far from over."

IPAS Ethiopia Country Director Demeke Desta (MD) shared that Ethiopia's maternal death rate has dropped from nearly 1,000 per 100,000 live births before the reform to 195 today. He credited the law for empowering women with safer options and for saving thousands of lives. "This isn't about promoting abortion--it's about preventing needless death," he said.

While the progress is celebrated, speakers stressed that structural barriers remain. Poverty, gender inequality, and limited access to education and contraception continue to fuel unintended pregnancies.

Solomon urged a comprehensive approach that combines legal reform with sexuality education, economic empowerment, and expanded contraceptive access. "Unless we address these root causes, unsafe abortions will continue to threaten women's lives," he warned.

In the end, all panelists agreed: Ethiopia's abortion law reform has become a model in sub-Saharan Africa, but its success must be matched with ongoing investment in women's health, rights, and education.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18, July 2025