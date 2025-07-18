South Africa: Eskom Commits to Working Closely With Majakaneng Community

Eskom has reiterated its commitment to working with the community of Majakaneng, in the North West, following a protest against power outages in the area.

The protest resulted in the closure of the N4 road.

"In response, the Eskom North West team engaged with community members to listen to their concerns and provide clarity on the electricity supply issues. The primary cause of the outages is the overloading of the local electricity network, which has necessitated the implementation of load reduction measures to prevent system failure.

"These measures are essential to protect the infrastructure.

"Eskom remains committed to constructive and peaceful engagement with the Majakaneng community and its leadership. Through continued dialogue and cooperation, we aim to address the root causes of the electricity disruptions and work toward sustainable solutions," the power utility said.

Eskom highlighted that the engagement follows several other meetings held with community leaders and emphasised that it will continue working closely with these leaders to address network overloading, accelerate the rollout of smart meters, and explore ways to expand electricity capacity in Majakaneng.

Furthermore, the power utility noted that although there are more than 3 500 registered customers in the area, a mere 697 are actively purchasing electricity.

"Additionally, illegal connections have placed further strain on the network, contributing to the overload and resulting in outages. To safeguard the system from a complete shutdown, Eskom is forced to implement load reduction.

"We also emphasise that for services to be sustained and improved, they must be paid for. Eskom urges all residents to use electricity legally and responsibly, and to support efforts aimed at restoring and maintaining a reliable supply.

"Eskom remains committed to transparency, safety, and service delivery, and will continue to provide updates as progress is made," the power utility said.