South Africa: Public Warned of Fake Chief Justice Social Media Profiles

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has warned the public of fake social media accounts falsely claiming to be that of Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

"We wish to categorically state that Chief Justice Maya does not have any personal or official social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter/X or TikTok.

"It is not advisable to engage with any social media accounts/profiles claiming to be that of Chief Justice Maya," the OCJ said in a short statement.

The public is urged to report the fake profiles.

"If any communication is received, purported to be from the Chief Justice, the authenticity of which seems questionable, the legitimacy thereof may be confirmed by contacting the email address mediaenquiries@judiciary.org.za," the statement read.

Meanwhile, candidates vying for appointment to the Electoral Commission will be interviewed from next week.

"A panel chaired by the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, comprising the Public Protector, the chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality and the chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission, established in terms of section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act, 1996, will, on 21 and 22 July 2025, interview shortlisted candidates for three vacancies in the Electoral Commission.

"Members of the media and the public are encouraged to follow the interviews on the Judiciary YouTube channel which will live stream the interviews," the OCJ said.