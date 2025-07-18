Zimbabwe: Extortion At Mbare Musika As Farmers Forced to Pay for 'Stolen' Space

Mbare Musika the country's largest fresh produce market is under siege as invaders are posing everyday to extort hard working farmers who are coming to sell their proceeds.

The illicit syndicates are said to be operating just outside the formal market boundaries demanding extra 'space' fees even after farmers had already paid fees to council officials, claiming that they are space owners.

Simbarashe Chigweshe, a tomato farmer from Mutoko said municipal officers often direct farmers to sell their produce outside the market when it's full. However, once outside violent individuals claiming ownership of the space demand payment with fees reaching up to US$15 just to set up their crates.

"When the wholesale market is full, municipal officers tell us to sell outside, but once there, some violent individuals come and claim ownership of that space. They demand as much as US$15 just for us to place our crates down," Chigweshe said

The situation is exacerbated by the lack of police presence and inadequate management of the farmer overflow by the municipality.

Another farmer, Brighton Mutore described the outside area as a lawless zone, where refusal to pay results in threats.

"Refuse to pay and they threaten you. These people move in groups and they look dangerous. We are just trying to survive but they make our lives hell," he said.

The violence escalated on Thursday morning when Obrian Kasumba, a 27-year-old farmer, was physically attacked for failing to pay.

"They punched him in the mouth. His lips were bleeding and no one helped. It's like no one cares," Mutore recounted.

The farmers have sought intervention from Mutoko East Member of Parliament Richard Musiyiwa, who condemned the acts as unacceptable.

"These acts are unacceptable and must stop immediately. Farmers are the backbone of our economy and must not be subjected to such thuggery. I will engage the City of Harare and law enforcement to restore order," Musiyiwa told State Media

Despite repeated complaints, farmers claim that little has been done to address the issue.

"We bring food to the people, yet we are treated like criminals. We have made reports to the police, but nothing has been done yet," Chigweshe said.