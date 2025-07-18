Zimbabwe: Harare Businessman Duped in Alleged $322k Fraud By Chinese Associate

A 40-year-old Chinese national appeared in court on Thursday, accused of swindling a local businessman out of $322,381 by falsely claiming he could acquire chrome, antimony, and copper, and secure an export license on the businessman's behalf.

Xiang Jun, 40, appeared before Harare Regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei charged with fraud.

He was granted US$300 bail and the matter was remanded to 20 August 2025.

The State, represented by Rufaro Chonzi, alleges that in June 2024, Jun falsely claimed to the complainant that he had the ability to acquire chrome, antimony, and copper, and to secure an export license for them.

Acting upon the misrepresentation, the complainant reportedly paid US$ 322 381-00 to Jun to supply these minerals and to acquire the export licence.

After receiving the funds, Jun signed an acknowledgment of receipt, which can be presented as an exhibit. Li Yuchun, who was present during the transaction, is available to testify as a witness.

After the complainant paid, Jun became evasive and failed to deliver the promised products.

It is the State's case that due to Jun's action, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$322 381-00 and nothing was recovered.