Sudan: 'Those Responsible (Will Be) Brought to Justice' - UN Human Rights Chief After Sudan Killings

Geneva — The UN Human Rights chief, Volker Türk, has deplored the killing of dozens of civilians by both parties amid ongoing hostilities in Sudan's Kordofan region over the past week.

The UN Human Rights Office, in a statement on Thursday, verified the killing of at least 60 civilians by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan's Bara area since July 10.

Civil society groups have reported that up to 300 people were killed in the latest clashes in the northeast African country.

"It is distressing that more than two years since the conflict began, parties to the conflict in Sudan continue to demonstrate callous disregard for civilians' lives and safety," said Türk.

At least 23 other civilians were reported killed and more than 30 others injured when airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) hit two villages in West Kordofan from July 10 to 14.

In addition, on July 17, at least 11 civilians - all members of the same family - were killed in a SAF airstrike in Bara locality.

The latest civilian deaths come amid worrying reports that the RSF is mobilising for an offensive on El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.

The UN Human Rights Chief also expressed continued concern for the safety of civilians in El Fasher, North Darfur, following multiple RSF attacks on the besieged city in recent days.

Ground attack

These include a ground attack on July 11 and 12, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.

"An escalation of hostilities in North Darfur and Kordofan will only further aggravate the already severe risks to civilians and the dire humanitarian situation in a conflict that has already wrought untold suffering on the Sudanese people," said Türk.

He urged those with influence to act to prevent such an escalation, and to "ensure that both parties uphold their obligations under international law, including on the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure".

The rights chief renewed his calls on the warring parties to ensure safe, sustained, and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid, including through humanitarian pauses, and to prevent and repress violations of international law.

"All alleged violations must be fully and independently investigated and those responsible brought to justice," said Türk.

Sudan lurched into a civil war in April 2023 after a power struggle broke out between its army and a powerful paramilitary group, the RSF.

According to the BBC, more than 150,000 people have died in the conflict across the country, and about 12 million have fled their homes in what the United Nations has called the world's largest humanitarian crisis.