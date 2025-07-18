South Africa: Nearly One Million South Africans Apply for Just 5,500 Police Jobs

The South African Police Service receives over 927,000 applications for the Basic Police Development Learning Programme, with only 5,500 spots available.

Just 0.6% of hopefuls will be accepted as young women lead applications, with 527,673 female applicants compared to 400,204 men.

The South African Police Service says more than 927,000 people have applied to become police trainees, but only 5,500 will get in.

That means just 0.6% of hopefuls will be accepted into the Basic Police Development Learning Programme. The application window closes at midnight on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the flood of applications shows massive interest, with young women leading the charge -- 527,673 women applied compared to 400,204 men.

"The service is looking for young, energetic, intelligent, physically and mentally fit individuals," Mathe said.

The job, officially titled Police Trainee, falls under the SAPS Act of 1995.

During training at the police academy, candidates will get R4,500 per month. Once they graduate to the probation phase, the salary increases to R238,629 per year, along with additional benefits.

Applicants with diplomas or degrees in Law, Policing, Criminology, Law Enforcement, Forensics, or IT will be considered for special placements in elite units like Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, and Forensic Services.

Only one application per person is allowed, and submissions must go through the official SAPS careers portal.

Gauteng led the provinces with over 240,000 applications, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 179,000, and Limpopo with 102,000. The Northern Cape had the fewest, with just over 22,000.

Mathe said 261,255 applicants already have a valid driver's licence. But space is extremely limited.

"Not everyone will make it to the selection process due to limited space," Mathe said.

Those selected will go through psychometric, physical, medical, and integrity assessments, plus an interview.

"The SAPS wishes all applicants the best in this process," said Mathe.