Ethiopia: Addis Reunites Over 33,700 Homeless Citizens With Families

More than 33,700 homeless individuals have been reunited with their families during the 2024/2025 Ethiopian fiscal year, the Addis Ababa City Administration Bureau of Women, Children, and Social Affairs announced.

The announcement came during a sectoral conference held to review the Bureau's annual performance and present its plans for the upcoming budget year.

In her remarks, the Bureau's Communication Affairs Director Konjit Debella said the reintegration initiative was one of the bureau's most impactful achievements of the year.

"This milestone not only reflects the success of our outreach but also the commitment to restoring dignity and stability to vulnerable citizens," she noted.

Alongside the reunification program, the Bureau provided psychosocial support and social services to ensure a smooth reintegration process for the individuals and their families.

The conference also highlighted the bureau's broader work to improve the welfare of women, children, the elderly, and People with Disabilities (PwDs). Key achievements included service delivery improvements, enhanced public engagement, and efforts to create a more inclusive and accessible work environment.

A review of the Bureau's information management system revealed some gaps, and a consensus was reached on the need for stronger data handling and reporting mechanisms.

Addressing to gender-related initiatives, Konjit emphasized that the Bureau is actively working to combat violence against women, increase their representation in decision-making spaces, and empower them economically. Over 94,000 women benefited from the Productive Safety Net Program during the year.

Regarding child welfare, the Bureau delivered over 559,000 services to more than 527,000 children, covering areas such as health, education, and protection. Addis Ababa, she noted, is increasingly becoming a child-friendly city, with expanding childcare infrastructure and targeted programs to uphold children's rights and well-being.

Konjit concluded by affirming the Bureau's commitment to building an inclusive and responsive social support system that uplifts vulnerable communities and protects the rights of all citizens.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18, July 2025