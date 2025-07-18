Ethiopia: Niss Steps Up to Tackle Rising Threats

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) is strengthening its operations to address emerging threats and ensure national stability ahead of Ethiopia's upcoming election amid rising global and regional challenges.

At a high-level evaluation meeting held this week, NISS reviewed the performance of the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year (2024/25) and laid out its strategic direction for the year ahead.

The discussions, led by NISS Director General Ambassador Redwan Hussein, focused on the agency's evolving mandate in the face of mounting geopolitical challenges and internal vulnerabilities.

Over the past year, the agency successfully carried out intelligence operations that contributed to national stability, despite the increasingly complex nature of the security environment. By delivering timely and critical intelligence to top decision-makers, NISS has helped disrupt destabilizing plots and bring to justice individuals involved in activities that threaten the country's sovereignty.

Collaborating closely with sister security institutions, NISS has taken part in joint operations that have reinforced the rule of law and upheld national interests. Officials also highlighted the agency's role in maintaining tight security during major continental and international conferences hosted in Ethiopia, with no recorded lapses in aviation or event security.

In its statement to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the agency emphasized its commitment to modernizing its capabilities through investment in cutting-edge technologies, enhanced intelligence-gathering techniques, and continuous training of personnel.

The Service has also expanded its regional and international intelligence partnerships, enabling it to better anticipate and respond to transnational threats.

Ambassador Redwan noted that the coming year presents both challenges and opportunities. He underscored the importance of aligning the institution's reform agenda with emerging realities, particularly as the country gears up for national elections and navigates a volatile regional environment.

He also stressed the need for strategic foresight and institutional flexibility to remain ahead of evolving security risks.

NISS reaffirmed its constitutional mandate to protect Ethiopia's sovereignty through psychological operations, conflict prevention, and the deployment of both defensive and offensive intelligence strategies.

Officials believe that a proactive and integrated approach will be essential to addressing potential flashpoints and maintaining long-term national stability.

The agency concluded that with its strengthened operational capacity and renewed strategic focus, it is well-positioned to respond effectively to both domestic and international security threats in the years ahead.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18, July 2025