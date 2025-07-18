Ethiopia: Spectacular Volcanic Eruptions Draw Global Tourists to Afar

ADDIS ABABA — A series of spectacular volcanic eruptions in Ethiopia's Afar state have captivated both scientists and foreign tourists, according to the Afar State Tourism Bureau.

The eruptions, which began last Wednesday , occurred at four different sites within a 15-kilometer radius of the main Arta Ale crater, one of the most geologically active zones in the country.

According to the Bureau's Tourism Resources Promotion and Market Development Director Abdu Ahmed, the volcanic activity did not result in any injuries or damage to tourists or nearby communities. Instead, it has turned into an unexpected natural attraction, drawing the keen interest of adventure travelers and researchers.

"Visitors currently in the area are watching the eruptions with a mix of awe and fascination," he said. "The spectacle has significantly increased tourist activity, especially from foreign visitors who have come to witness this rare phenomenon up close."

Experts explain that volcanic eruptions such as these are typically triggered when underground magma pressure intensifies or when new cracks form in the Earth's crust, allowing molten rock to reach the surface.

The Afar Triangle, where the Arta Ale volcano is located, is one of the most tectonically active regions on the planet. It lies along the East African Rift, a geological zone where the African continent is slowly splitting into two--a process that contributes to frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

The Bureau is working closely with local authorities and scientists to ensure the safety of tourists while also promoting responsible tourism in the region.

"This eruption is a reminder of both the raw power of nature and the unique geological significance of the Afar region," Abdu noted, adding that the bureau is developing guided tour options and information centers to enhance the visitor experience while maintaining safety standards.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18, July 2025