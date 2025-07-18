Ethiopia: Nation Translating Research Findings for National Dev't

ADDIS ABABA — The national effort in translating research findings into practical application across various sectors is showing gradual improvement, Saint Marry University (SMU) stated.

The University reinforced its commitment to promote research driven development during its 17th Annual Multi-Disciplinary Research Seminar, bringing together scholars and policymakers to leverage researches for national development.

In his opening remark, SMU's Founder and President WondosenTamrat (PhD) emphasized the seminar's multidisciplinary approach spanning technology, economics, education, and social policy is key to tackling the nation's challenges and generating actionable solution.

"When researchers across sectors collaborate, we move beyond theory to real impact," he stated.

While universities significantly contribute to teaching and learning, there is a recognized gap in the desired level of research output. However, the process of translating research findings into practical application across various sectors is showing gradual improvement, the President noted.

The discussions tackled critical issues, from digital transformation and inflation to SME growth and women's empowerment. Notably, research on student learning outcomes and financial legal frameworks sparked debates on evidence-based policymaking.

Research Presenters from various universities emphasized that studies must transcend mere academic exercises and become potent problem solving tools. They further noted that the outcomes of conducted research should be actively employed to address tangible issues and contribute to building a sustainable national economy.

By establishing a research based development model, Ethiopia can efficiently tackle its complex problems and achieve its development goals, the presenters said, this approach is seen as crucial for fostering robust and lasting progress within the country.

Wondosen highlighted that such exchanges are vital to ensure academic work translates into tangible national progress.

Moving forward, SMU plans to compile the findings into policy briefs and formal proceedings, ensuring insights reach lawmakers and development practitioners.

The event featured 12 original research papers from leading institutions, including Bahir Dar, Hawassa, and Arba Minch universities, as well as think tanks like JTA Ethiopia and the Consortium for Climate Change Ethiopia.