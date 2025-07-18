Mauritius: PSAC 2024 - Students of Pandit Sahadeo Dazzi Rama Government School Rewarded

An official ceremony was organised by the Pandit Sahadeo Dazzi Rama Government School yesterday in Holyrood, Vacoas, to present awards to students who have excelled in the Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC) 2024 examinations.

The Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad; the Junior Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mrs Joanna Bérenger; the Junior Minister of Local Government, Mr Fawzi Allymun; the Headmistress of the Pandit Sahadeo Dazzi Rama Government School, Mrs Meentah Ramdhun; as well as other personalities also attended the award ceremony.

In his address Minister Gungapersad highlighted that the Ministry of Education and Human Resource will see to it that students receive the best education possible and secure a bright future. He urged students to always be grateful to their parents and teachers who contribute to shape their future.

He pointed out that Government, with the collaboration of parents and teachers, will ensure that every student be given an equal opportunity so as to succeed both at academic and personal levels. He also appealed to students to be studious and work hard so as to succeed in life.

For her part Junior Minister Bérenger commended the students for their achievement so far and underlined that the youth represents the future of our society. She further stressed the importance of living in harmony in our multicultural society.

As for Junior Minister Allymun, he recalled that success in the education sector rests on efforts from students above all but also from teachers as well as parents. Government, he assured, will be do its best to provide quality education to every student.

Mrs Ramdhun, for her part, underscored the importance of shaping responsible and capable citizens of tomorrow, in line with Government's vision. She highlighted the co-commitment required from both parents and educators alike in instilling values and discipline in school children. This shared responsibility will shape the coming generation, she added.