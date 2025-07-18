Tanzania: Hanang Women Village Leaders Receive Guidance On Enhancing Sanitation Services

The District Executive Director of Hanang District Council, Ms Teresia Irafay, has reaffirmed her council's commitment to ensuring that planning and budgeting processes are gender-responsive, with a focus on improving access to health, water, and sanitation services in rural communities.

Speaking at the closing of a two-day capacity-building workshop for rural women leaders on issues related to health, water, and sanitation (WASH), organized by WaterAid Tanzania under the Afya ya Mwanamke Sasa project, Ms Irafay emphasized that the council will continue to foster an enabling environment for women to actively participate in planning and monitoring the delivery of these essential services.

The workshop, held in Hanang and attended by 47 participants, aimed to equip village-level women leaders with a deep understanding of quality WASH services, the ability to identify related challenges, and the skills to integrate these issues into development plans through the Opportunities and Obstacles to Development (O&OD) process.

Ms Irafay stated that she had instructed the District Planning Officer to ensure that community needs emerging from the O&OD process, especially those concerning women, older persons, children, and people with disabilities, are prioritized appropriately.

She emphasized that for the 2026/27 financial year, the council will give priority to water and sanitation services and allocate a dedicated budget for community education on gender equality, aimed at dismantling historical barriers that limit women's access to basic services.

During the workshop, the women leaders were trained in participatory development planning approaches, strategies for using their leadership platforms to influence community decisions, and collective action for mobilizing residents to support the construction and maintenance of WASH infrastructure in health facilities, schools, and residential areas.

Ms Irafay further noted that the council is committed to ensuring that every girl in Hanang can learn in a safe and supportive environment, particularly during menstruation.

She announced that the upcoming council budget will include funding to improve school sanitation facilities, ensure access to reliable water sources, and provide reproductive and menstrual health education to ensure that girls can remain in school without disruption.

The workshop facilitated by Mr Deogratius Temba, a Gender and Development Expert, who guided participants through interactive sessions that explored the intersection of gender, governance, and WASH services. Drawing from national policies, global frameworks, and grassroots realities, Mr Temba emphasized the importance of elevating women's voices in local decision-making spaces and building their confidence to lead and hold institutions accountable.

"Women in rural communities are not just beneficiaries, they are agents of change. With the right knowledge and tools, they can transform the way services are planned, delivered, and sustained," he noted. His sessions combined practical group work, role-play, and case studies that enabled participants to link gender equality principles with real challenges and opportunities in their communities.

MsChristina Muhando, Head of Policy, Advocacy, and Influencing at WaterAid Tanzania, reiterated her organization's commitment to continued collaboration with the government to build public awareness of inclusive WASH services.

She explained that WaterAid, in partnership with stakeholders such as TGNP, has been implementing initiatives to mainstream gender in WASH by ensuring equal participation and benefit for women, older adults, children, and people with disabilities.

Ms Muhando noted that the education provided through WaterAid's programs has begun to shift community attitudes, inspiring residents to take initiative in improving sanitation and hygiene infrastructure in public spaces and their own homes.

According to WaterAid's 2023 report, approximately 40 percent of health facilities in Tanzania lack reliable access to clean water, posing significant risks to pregnant women and newborns.

This reality stands in contrast to the goals of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which calls for universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030. Moreover, Tanzania's National Water Policy (2002), the National Health Policy (2007), and the Local Government Authorities' guidelines under the Prime Minister's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) all stress the importance of integrating gender considerations into community planning and public service delivery, particularly in the WASH sector.

The workshop concluded with practical resolutions, including the formation of women-led monitoring networks to track the implementation of WASH projects and raise community awareness about the right to clean, safe, and accessible services.

Participants committed to using their roles in Village Development Committees (VDCs) and village assemblies to demand accountability and advocate for inclusive budgeting that addresses the needs of all community groups.

Aligned with national priorities and international commitments such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the workshop demonstrated that investing in rural women's leadership is a critical strategy for achieving equitable and sustainable WASH services.

As Ms Irafay stated, "We want to see every girl in Hanang thriving in school, with the essential support she needs to stay focused and confident in class. We are committed to improving educational and health environments through gender-sensitive WASH infrastructure."

This partnership between local government and civil society organizations such as WaterAid and TGNP offers a powerful model for transformative change, where empowered women lead the way toward healthier, more inclusive communities.