Uganda: NRM Results for Moyo West County Withheld Amid Election Chaos

Police in the West Nile region have launched investigations into a violent confrontation that erupted Thursday night between supporters of two National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirants vying for the Moyo West County Member of Parliament seat.

The clashes, which involved backers of Dr. Charles Lagu and incumbent MP Tom Aleru Aza, unfolded after a tense day of voting during the party's primary elections.

With allegations of electoral malpractice swirling and emotions running high, the situation deteriorated rapidly, prompting authorities to cancel the official announcement of results for the constituency.

Supporters of Dr. Lagu accused NRM electoral officials in Dufile Sub-county of manipulating the tallying process to favour the incumbent, claiming that figures were altered and fraudulent results declared. What began as verbal protests soon escalated into violent scenes.

Security forces, including the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), were deployed to back police officers as crowds turned unruly.

Live bullets and teargas were fired to disperse mobs that had gathered near tallying centres. In the chaos, several roadside kiosks were destroyed, and local traders reported looting of property.

Superintendent of Police Collins Asea, the West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and warned of legal consequences for those involved.

"We are looking for suspects who took part in yesterday's violent attacks on police officers. Some supporters destroyed property and disrupted public order," SP Asea said.

"Once arrested, the suspects will be charged and produced before courts of law. We urge residents to stay calm. Elections will come and go, but we must continue to live peacefully."

As of Friday morning, Moyo District NRM officials had not issued a formal statement on the disruption.

The electoral process in Moyo West remains suspended, with the party's top leadership expected to make a determination on the next course of action.

The incident underscores rising tensions in key NRM strongholds as the party navigates heated primaries ahead of the 2026 general elections.