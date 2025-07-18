Uganda: Minister Adoa Retains NRM Flag for Serere Woman MP Seat

18 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Eddy Enuru

Hellen Adoa, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Serere District and Uganda's State Minister for Fisheries, has retained the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag after winning the party's primary elections with 32,922 votes.

Her closest rival, Esther Acom, polled 21,175 votes in what was widely viewed as a two-horse race.

The margin of victory confirms Adoa's strong grassroots support as she heads into the 2026 general elections as the NRM standard-bearer.

In her victory speech, Adoa thanked the people of Serere for their continued trust and reaffirmed her commitment to issues that have defined her tenure--empowering women, creating employment opportunities, and promoting climate-smart agriculture.

"I thank the people of Serere for believing in my vision. I remain focused on sustainable development, women's empowerment, and ensuring our agricultural practices are future-proof," she said.

Adoa, who has served both as an MP and minister, is expected to campaign on her track record in improving fisheries livelihoods, initiating community development projects, and championing programs for youth and women in the district.

With the NRM primary now settled, all eyes will turn to whether opposition parties and independent candidates can mount a serious challenge in 2026.

