Uganda: VP Alupo Declared Winner of Katakwi NRM Woman MP Flag Bearer

Vice President Jessica Rose Alupo has been officially declared the winner of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament flag bearer seat.

According to results released last night by the NRM District Electoral Commission, Alupo secured a commanding victory with 84,944 votes (88.8%), comfortably defeating her closest rival Anuken Angella, who received 5,704 votes.

Other candidates included Akurut Violet Adome, who garnered 4,828 votes, and Anyakoit Cicilia with 139 votes.

James Otilem, the NRM District Registrar, praised the people of Katakwi in Eastern Uganda for their impressive turnout, describing it as the first ever peaceful election in the district.

Alupo's decisive win positions her as the NRM's candidate for the 2026 general elections, where she will face opposition party contenders unless she runs unopposed.

At the district tally centre, shortly after being declared the winner, VP Alupo thanked the people of Katakwi for their overwhelming support and urged them to maintain peace and unity throughout the electoral period.

"I want to thank the people of Katakwi for expressing confidence in me by giving me 84,944 votes, representing an 88.8% victory," she said.

"I also applaud my supporters for demonstrating responsibility by physically coming out to choose their leaders."

She congratulated the police and security agencies, including the UPDF and Uganda Prisons Service, for maintaining peace and order in the Teso sub-region during the election process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Highlighting government development efforts, Alupo emphasized ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the construction and upgrade of key roads including the Kumi-Ngora-Serere-Pagwara road and the Serere-Soroti City road.

These complement the existing Soroti-Moroto tarmac highway that links Teso to the Karamoja sub-region.

She also pointed to flagship government programmes supporting rural electrification, the Women's Fund, disability grants, and the Emyooga initiative as pillars for socio-economic transformation.

The Vice President encouraged communities to capitalize on these opportunities by engaging in sectors like agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and services to foster wealth creation and employment.

Her message underscores a call for peaceful, focused engagement by all stakeholders as Katakwi prepares for the 2026 polls.