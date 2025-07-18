Uganda: Museveni Passes Out Over 400 UPDF Officers Trained in Advanced Warfare Tactics

President Museveni, has passed out 413 army officers who underwent an armor military warfare course at the Uganda Military Academy - Kabamba, in Mubende District.

The 413 graduates include 74 armor platoon commanders, 122 armor technicians, and 217 armor crew members. All were trained in advanced military warfare skills and tactics over a six-month period.

During the ceremony, President Museveni congratulated the graduates on successfully completing their course.

"I want to congratulate the graduates for learning quickly in six months where you mastered this equipment of tanks in the four courses that have been mentioned here. I want to congratulate you and pass you out today," he said.

President Museveni also tasked the officers with ensuring a comprehensive packaging of defence capabilities in their military operations.

"As I told your commanders, war is an old science and an old art. Science in the form of equipment and art in the way you are organised and utilise the equipment. Science always influences the organization and the tactics," he said.

The president cautioned the graduates to understand the current threats to armor defence technologies and to adapt to the necessary counter-approaches.

"The tank has new threats like the air force which has been improving and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), so we need to understand the packaging of capacity."

President Museveni further urged the officers to take good care of themselves in order to progress in life.

"Love yourself so that you don't die of diseases, alcohol or drugs. You should remain healthy but as we told you, you must also love your equipment because if you don't look after it well, especially if you are corrupt, when war comes you will die. When you see a corrupt soldier, he is your enemy and the enemy of the country," he urged.

The president also assured the officers that the modernisation of the UPDF is ongoing and commended the army leadership for its strides in professionalising the force.

"I'm happy that the CDF is still working on welfare, training, and infrastructure. We have been busy building barracks and other training facilities."

Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, revealed that the UPDF is fast-tracking the upgrade of all military training facilities to centers of excellence. Fourteen of them, including the Uganda Military Warfare Academy - Kabamba, have already attained that status.

Lt. Gen. Okiding cautioned the armor military trainees to maintain precision and competence and to avoid delusive behaviors and lifestyles.

The Commandant of the Armored Warfare Training School - Karama, Brig. Gen. Peter Chandia, explained that the 413 graduates were skilled in mechanized warfare and in the fundamentals of firepower mobility.

Brig. Gen. Chandia also noted that the graduates are competent enough to skilfully employ mechanized resources in contemporary battle spaces.

At the same event, the best-performing students were recognized.