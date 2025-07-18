Uganda: Police Nets Rubaga Man Found in Isingiro With Suspected Grenade

Police have confirmed the arrest of one Tumwiine Benon a 47-year-old and resident of Rubaga Kampala who was found in Isingiro south with a suspected grenade.

Security swung into action and impounded the vehicle taking Tumwine to Isingiro central police station despite a calm voting process across the district.

Speaking the Nile Post, the Rwizi region police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira confirmed the arrest of Tumwine noting that investigations have kicked off.

"We have in custody Benon Tumwine 47-year-old a resident of Rubaga, who was found in Nyamyerambiko cell, Kamubeizi town council Isingiro district with an explosive" Kasasira said.

"We intervened and Tumwine was taken to Isingiro central police station, we have the item with us and we are yet to ascertain whether it was a grenade " Kasasira added.

The residents intercepted a car, which was allegedly dropping Tumwine and colleagues in the constituency, According to eye witnesses, the scenario occurred adjacent to the home of Isingiro south constituency where MP Alex Byarugaba Bakunda.

Tensions gripped residents and quickly without security, intercepted the car ganging against Tumwine and on interrogation the 47-year-old couldn't give clear identity and was found with a suspected grenade.

"We saw a car drop him here, we didn't know him, we tried to ask him but couldn't explain. We held him until police came and confirmed he was having a grenade " Louse Kato, a resident and supporter to Incumbent mp, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dispatch of electoral materials began at about 10am and by 11:30am, the last drone cars were leaving the Isingiro district NRM offices to distribute materials to five constituencies.

Voting however commenced at about 1:30pm at different polling stations on Thursday beginning with woman MP aspirants followed by area MP aspirants.

Isingiro south is the same constituency that flashed the news arena three weeks ago where chaos ensued during the campaigns leading to loss of two lives, burning of two motorcycles and one car to ashes.

Elsewhere in the district, In Isingiro North Constituency, the Incumbent MP Bright Rwamirama described the exercise as peaceful where the voters exercised their right without interruption.

"We are glad that we have had a peaceful election. This should continue because we have to serve our people and everyone has exercised their right without interruption " Rwamirama said.