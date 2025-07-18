Nigeria: Rights Group Demands EFCC Enforce Forfeiture Ruling On Widow's Property

Abuja — A civil rights group, the Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture, INAHURAT, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately enforce court orders for the interim forfeiture of properties belonging to Hajia Colleen Mero Yesufu, a 79-year-old widow.

The properties, located in Guzape and Katampe districts of Abuja, are at the center of a protracted land fraud case involving alleged institutional misconduct by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the EFCC.

At a press briefing held in Abuja, Barrister Maxwell Opara, the Director of Legal at INAHURAT, detailed the widow's ordeal and urged relevant authorities to address the allegations of complicity and obstruction of justice.

Hajia Yesufu, the rightful owner of Plot 4022 in Guzape District and Plots 1861, 1862, and 1863 in Katampe District, has faced delays and alleged interference by law enforcement agencies in her pursuit of justice.

Despite possessing all legal titles and proof of payment, her properties were allegedly fraudulently converted and sold by a suspect closely associated with the NPF.

The rights group expressed grave concerns over the EFCC's alleged failure to comply with court orders and delays in prosecuting the case. Despite interim forfeiture orders issued by Justice Emeka Nwite on December 20, 2024, and Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu on March 7, 2025, the properties remain in the possession of the alleged fraudsters.

"The EFCC must immediately implement the Federal High Court's interim forfeiture orders and ensure full compliance with judicial directives," Barrister Opara stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

INAHURAT also highlighted a disturbing pattern of alleged misconduct by the NPF, including the abrupt halting of investigations, illegal protection of the accused, and the use of forged documents to secure court injunctions.

"The Nigeria Police Force must immediately and unconditionally withdraw all armed personnel assigned to protect the suspect on Hajia Yesufu's properties," Barrister Opara demanded.

The group further called for an independent investigation into the origin of a forged police report allegedly used to support the suspect's claims.

"The actions of all police officers who provided illegal protection and prevented a lawful arrest by the EFCC must be thoroughly investigated," he added.

INAHURAT urged the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Ministry of Police Affairs, and the Office of the National Security Adviser to launch a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the matter.

"All individuals found culpable, regardless of their status or connections, must be held fully accountable under the law," he emphasized.

The group warned that failure to act swiftly and transparently could lead to protests.

"We, along with Hajia Yesufu and the estimated 60 other victims of this injustice, will personally lead a protest to the Presidential Villa, demanding justice for all affected Nigerians," Barrister Opara declared.